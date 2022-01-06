WHERE WAS THE REAL INSURRECTION?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
The battle today over how to categorize events of Jan. 6th, 2020 will fall along predictable lines, whether one watches CNN or Fox etc. But beyond the contrived talk of "insurrection" or "not insurrection" are plenty of good examples of actual subversion and insurrection over the past several years. Don't expect to see them covered in the MSM...only on the Liberty Report!