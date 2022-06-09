Documents Indicate Premeditated Murder Of Teen Down Syndrome Daughter By Wisconsin Hospital

Scott Schara's daughter, Grace, was only 19 when she was targeted by St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wisconsin. Up until moments before her death, she had seemed normal, but following a deadly dose of Pfizer's Precedex and being put on a Do Not Resusitate order by the doctor without the family's approval, she would succumb to the deadly cocktail. Scott joins us with a bombshell update and provides documents that clearly illustrate that Grace's death was nothing short of premeditated murder.





For our previous interview with Scott, check it out here: https://rumble.com/v14kppx-were-hospital-protocols-responsible-for-murder-of-this-mans-teen-daughter.html





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