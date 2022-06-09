Documents Indicate Premeditated Murder Of Teen Down Syndrome Daughter By Wisconsin Hospital

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Scott Schara's daughter, Grace, was only 19 when she was targeted by St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wisconsin. Up until moments before her death, she had seemed normal, but following a deadly dose of Pfizer's Precedex and being put on a Do Not Resusitate order by the doctor without the family's approval, she would succumb to the deadly cocktail. Scott joins us with a bombshell update and provides documents that clearly illustrate that Grace's death was nothing short of premeditated murder.
For our previous interview with Scott, check it out here: https://rumble.com/v14kppx-were-hospital-protocols-responsible-for-murder-of-this-mans-teen-daughter.html
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