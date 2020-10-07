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Tweet Series Day 21 (Oct 7, 2020)
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24 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @MattAbbatacola. He was once involved in sports media in Chicago. Now he is in the private sector. I once told him to stick to sports because I actually thought he was still somebody. He scowled at me, (yes, he’s a little rough but that’s his right and please support his business) and told me that politics is more important than sports today. He is absolutely correct. This election is huge. Let me ask you this, why does he still have a Blue Check if he is a ‘nobody’ now? There are people in sports media that break a ton of stories, and they don’t have a Blue Check. Maybe it is because the Blue Check is on hold? I never thought it was a big deal when the President’s Twitter was taken down for 10 minutes by a rouge employee. Now looking back at it I say hmmm, why do the #23yearoldpunks have all the power. They have a huge responsibility that cannot be taken lightly. We need to make sure someone in Government is watching these people. How did they allow many big accounts to get hacked earlier this year? Inquiring minds want to know.
P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @SammyHagar. I was very disappointed with his comments he made earlier this year. You are great singer, and I understand your point, but no one ever has to die for entertainment. We all need to stay safe. People were calling to cancel you, but it’s just your ignorance. I will always give you a second chance (probably not a 3rd if you said something so stupid again). You gave us so much entertainment over the years that you deserve it. I cannot drive 55 either. The point I am trying to make is #CancelCulture is just wrong. I’m not sure who started it, but we need to give people a chance to listen to others and change. I’m sure if certain people that were here since the beginning had Social Media, they would have changed their ways as well. If you do not believe me, listen to @BillMaher. He is misguided 99.98% of the time, but this is the GOAT of Viral Videos in 2020.
Note—Play Bill Maher “New Rule: The Guardians of Gotcha | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)”
https://youtu.be/Yv0P1-gpEFc; Thank you @BillMaher #CancelCancelCulture
Note—Play “Joe Biden Slammed for saying 120 Million people have died from Covid”
https://youtu.be/v9NYS53lbk8; But Let’s Always Remember #2.
Note—Play Van Halen “Jump”
https://youtu.be/SwYN7mTi6HM; RIP #EddieVanHalen
Note—Play Van Halen “Can’t Stop Loving You”
https://youtu.be/Twi4sZrWhEE; RIP #EddieVanHalen
P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @SammyHagar. I was very disappointed with his comments he made earlier this year. You are great singer, and I understand your point, but no one ever has to die for entertainment. We all need to stay safe. People were calling to cancel you, but it’s just your ignorance. I will always give you a second chance (probably not a 3rd if you said something so stupid again). You gave us so much entertainment over the years that you deserve it. I cannot drive 55 either. The point I am trying to make is #CancelCulture is just wrong. I’m not sure who started it, but we need to give people a chance to listen to others and change. I’m sure if certain people that were here since the beginning had Social Media, they would have changed their ways as well. If you do not believe me, listen to @BillMaher. He is misguided 99.98% of the time, but this is the GOAT of Viral Videos in 2020.
Note—Play Bill Maher “New Rule: The Guardians of Gotcha | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)”
https://youtu.be/Yv0P1-gpEFc; Thank you @BillMaher #CancelCancelCulture
Note—Play “Joe Biden Slammed for saying 120 Million people have died from Covid”
https://youtu.be/v9NYS53lbk8; But Let’s Always Remember #2.
Note—Play Van Halen “Jump”
https://youtu.be/SwYN7mTi6HM; RIP #EddieVanHalen
Note—Play Van Halen “Can’t Stop Loving You”
https://youtu.be/Twi4sZrWhEE; RIP #EddieVanHalen
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