BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tweet Series Day 21 (Oct 7, 2020)
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @MattAbbatacola. He was once involved in sports media in Chicago. Now he is in the private sector. I once told him to stick to sports because I actually thought he was still somebody. He scowled at me, (yes, he’s a little rough but that’s his right and please support his business) and told me that politics is more important than sports today. He is absolutely correct. This election is huge. Let me ask you this, why does he still have a Blue Check if he is a ‘nobody’ now? There are people in sports media that break a ton of stories, and they don’t have a Blue Check. Maybe it is because the Blue Check is on hold? I never thought it was a big deal when the President’s Twitter was taken down for 10 minutes by a rouge employee. Now looking back at it I say hmmm, why do the #23yearoldpunks have all the power. They have a huge responsibility that cannot be taken lightly. We need to make sure someone in Government is watching these people. How did they allow many big accounts to get hacked earlier this year? Inquiring minds want to know.


P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @SammyHagar. I was very disappointed with his comments he made earlier this year. You are great singer, and I understand your point, but no one ever has to die for entertainment. We all need to stay safe. People were calling to cancel you, but it’s just your ignorance. I will always give you a second chance (probably not a 3rd if you said something so stupid again). You gave us so much entertainment over the years that you deserve it. I cannot drive 55 either. The point I am trying to make is #CancelCulture is just wrong. I’m not sure who started it, but we need to give people a chance to listen to others and change. I’m sure if certain people that were here since the beginning had Social Media, they would have changed their ways as well. If you do not believe me, listen to @BillMaher. He is misguided 99.98% of the time, but this is the GOAT of Viral Videos in 2020.


Note—Play Bill Maher “New Rule: The Guardians of Gotcha | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)”

https://youtu.be/Yv0P1-gpEFc; Thank you @BillMaher #CancelCancelCulture



Note—Play “Joe Biden Slammed for saying 120 Million people have died from Covid”

https://youtu.be/v9NYS53lbk8; But Let’s Always Remember #2.



Note—Play Van Halen “Jump”

https://youtu.be/SwYN7mTi6HM; RIP #EddieVanHalen


Note—Play Van Halen “Can’t Stop Loving You”


https://youtu.be/Twi4sZrWhEE; RIP #EddieVanHalen
Keywords
bill mahervan halencancel culture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Ramon Tomey
Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Garrison Vance
Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Zoey Sky
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy