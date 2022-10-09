DOJ and FBI Assault Pro-Life Dissidents as Drought Cripples Nations | Dr. Sherwood, Robert Antonellis, Rev Jim Harden

As stated before, the overturning of Roe v Wade meant nothing except the problems would accelerate. As the midterms approach, and the Marxist regime controlling the United States faces annihilation, many pro-life dissidents have been targeted by Merrick Garland's DOJ and the FBI.

As pro-death organizations geared up after the overturning of Roe v Wade, the pregnancy resource centers became targets. CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo, NY was one such organization firebombed and made to rebuild. Law enforcement withholds the evidence of the perpetrators' and refuses to arrest anyone in denial of knowing who they are.

Reverend Jim Harden joins to discuss the actions of the local law enforcement and the FBI on the case of Jane's Revenge. Are pro-life organizations left for dead? Why are Christians and Conservatives being targeted and arrested?

Dr. Mark Sherwood, former law enforcement, joins and gives information on what might be happening to those who abide by the law in the FBI and DOJ. As the days of assaulting and arresting any kind of opposition to the current administration occurs will the good cops be swept away or comply to the bosses?

The drought has swept the world and it appears that there could be more to the weather patterns than just natural phenomenon. Robert Antonellis joins to reveal his findings regarding weather weaponry, 911 events, and a conspiracy to control the nations.

As Americans face complete loss will they stand strong against the forces causing it? Will citizens stay home and capitulate? Are we all about to fall to subjugation?

A final agitation for the Great Reset is occurring in this nation. Elitist powers shock the temperament of the people, turning them against one another, and hope to cause civil war or at the very least willing submission. Americans are, still, the last stand for the world as the final beacon of freedom and liberty.

Will you understand the events that surround you? In this program you will hear what you've not been told by many willing to broadcast the truth.

