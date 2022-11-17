Maria Zeee: Forced Quarantine & Injections

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Forced Quarantine & Injections – URGENT! Australian Legislative Amendments – ZEROTIME With Maria Zeee, This week we cover the Public Health Act 2005 with its recent amendments that allow for authorised agents to take people by force into quarantine facilities, and use “whatever force is necessary” to force people into a medical examination and injections. Dr. William Bay joins us to discuss further.