Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee: Forced Quarantine & Injections
216 views
channel image
Tanjerea
Published 11 days ago |

Forced Quarantine & Injections – URGENT! Australian Legislative Amendments – ZEROTIME With Maria Zeee, This week we cover the Public Health Act 2005 with its recent amendments that allow for authorised agents to take people by force into quarantine facilities, and use “whatever force is necessary” to force people into a medical examination and injections. Dr. William Bay joins us to discuss further.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudymariazeee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket