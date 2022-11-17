Maria Zeee: Forced Quarantine & Injections

Forced Quarantine & Injections – URGENT! Australian Legislative Amendments – ZEROTIME With Maria Zeee, This week we cover the Public Health Act 2005 with its recent amendments that allow for authorised agents to take people by force into quarantine facilities, and use “whatever force is necessary” to force people into a medical examination and injections. Dr. William Bay joins us to discuss further.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.