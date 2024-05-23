Create New Account
FLASHBACK - Former British MI5 Agent Annie Machon Explains How MOSSAD Bombed their own ISRAELI EMBASSY in London in 1994 - and Stitched Up Two Prominent Palestinian Activists to Take the 20 yr Rap
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
⚡️ FLASHBACK: Former British MI5 Agent Annie Machon Explains How Mossad Bombed the Israeli Embassy in London in 1994 - and Stitched Up Two Prominent Palestinian Activists to Take the Rap

Samar Alami and Jawad Botmeh received 20-year sentences for a crime they didn't commit.

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

