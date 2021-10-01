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Unrestricted Biological Warfare with James Grundvig and Alexandra Bruce
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41 views • October 01, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan analyzes the latest breaking news including the eye witness accounts from the Arizona Audit, Daily Protests in Australia, and the nanotech that is now proven to be in the “vaccines”. James Grundvig and Alexandra Bruce highlight their latest research including a mysterious anonymous post that corroborates the new forensic evidence of nanotech in the “vaccines”.
https://JamesGrundvig.com
https://ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
https://JamesGrundvig.com
https://ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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