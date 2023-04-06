2023 BE OF GOOD CHEER (DISCOVERING THE GOD OF PEACE)

RECORDED MESSAGE OF AGORA CONNECT CHURCH ONLINE ON 4 APRIL 2023
Man’s encounter with God is always a discovery. It’s firstly a disclosure of how vulnerable we are, how inadequate we can be and how helpless we feel when challenges overwhelm us.
Incidentally, that is precisely the best moment to discover God. To awaken to who He truly is, to realize HE IS! And to call upon Him.
It takes a crisis to know the Power of our God. It takes turbulence and turmoil to See His Supremacy over thunders and storms.
As the world hobbles headlong into a time of deep darkness and unprecedented troubles, what will man discover of himself during these times? And what Display of God’s Greatness will we see?
Are you fearing the darkness looming? Or are you Rejoicing for God’s Manifestation of Deliverance?
That depends on what you see and what you are feeding.
Blessings!
