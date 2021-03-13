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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #324: ZAK AMBROSE & TRUMPLADY 3-12-2021
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20 views • March 13, 2021
SUBSCRIBE & #TuneIn2InTune on the PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel.
Joining us tonight for #MightyMAGAMusicNight are musical guest(s) ZAK AMBROSE & TRUMPLADY. TOOTS SWEET will also debut his latest track "LA COSA NOSTRA" (This Thing Of Ours): Check out & subscribe to his music here: https://linktr.ee/TootsSweet
Subscribe to ZAK AMBROSE on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZakAmbrose/featured
Subscribe to TRUMPLADY on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCktdHvH1ziPjlg3ZHfDGTog
TOOTS SWEET will also debut his latest track "LA COSA NOSTRA" (This Thing Of Ours). Check out & subscribe to his music here: https://linktr.ee/TootsSweet
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Joining us tonight for #MightyMAGAMusicNight are musical guest(s) ZAK AMBROSE & TRUMPLADY. TOOTS SWEET will also debut his latest track "LA COSA NOSTRA" (This Thing Of Ours): Check out & subscribe to his music here: https://linktr.ee/TootsSweet
Subscribe to ZAK AMBROSE on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZakAmbrose/featured
Subscribe to TRUMPLADY on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCktdHvH1ziPjlg3ZHfDGTog
TOOTS SWEET will also debut his latest track "LA COSA NOSTRA" (This Thing Of Ours). Check out & subscribe to his music here: https://linktr.ee/TootsSweet
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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