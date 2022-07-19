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7/17/2022 Miles Guo: The financial collapse of Communist China was not caused by the anti-Xi Jinping forces, but by the entire CCP collectively. It is the "great achievement" of the entire Chinese Communist Party and the best gift that God gave to our Whistleblowers' Movement to take down the CCP