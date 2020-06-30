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Zandvoort, le fichier de la honte - Karl Zéro Absolu (14 avril 2015)
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28 views • June 30, 2020
Dans tous les dossiers de pédocriminalité et de disparitions d'enfants, le nom de "Zandvoort" n’est jamais très loin, telle une hydre, un serpent de mer… Fantasme? Non. Contrairement au Loch Ness, les CD Rom de Zandvoort ont l'affreux mérite d'exister. Preuve irréfutable d'un trafic épouvantable de photos et de vidéos d'enfants violés, martyrisés. Cette enquête, ou plutôt cette quête de vérité (et si possible un jour de "justice") vous conduit dans un monde dont on ne ressort pas indemne, loin de là.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lRLztD1SEs&;feature=emb_title
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lRLztD1SEs&;feature=emb_title
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