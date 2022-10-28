Our present world is worse than Sodom and Gomorrah used to be!

https://andie-barbora-novak.jimdosite.com/



WARNING FOR OUR TIMES



Please, join the world rosary each Wednesday at 6 p.m. and stand with others in resistance against the evil in the world!!



https://public-rosary.org/



Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell. (Matthew 10:28)



And don´t forget to practice Our Lady’s First Saturday Requests at Fatima!



https://www.tfp.org/our-ladys-first-saturday-requests-at-fatima/



