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President of Ghana Exposes The Globalists Hidden Agenda Weaponizing Covid-19
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644 views • May 11, 2021
President of Ghana - When the President of Ghana appears on National TV in Ghana and then proceeds to tell the entire country about the SATANIC Rockefeller plan to spread a virus for GLOBAL depopulation and destroy the Global Economy....
https://t.me/LIONMediaTelegram/5944
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9556415/China-preparing-WW3-biological-weapons-six-years-investigators-say.html
https://t.me/LIONMediaTelegram/5944
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9556415/China-preparing-WW3-biological-weapons-six-years-investigators-say.html
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