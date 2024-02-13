321) A substituição demográfica via tecnologia

Mark Steele continua na sua missão de vos acordar para a realidade tecnológica electromagnética, fotónica e escalar.
Créditos ao canal TROLLCATCHERGENERAL, Dez.20, 2023.
they-want-you-sterilized-with-cancer-and-then-dead: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c5AOTWAZB1m0/
Estudos revistos por pares:
Human‑made electromagnetic fields: Ion forced‑oscillation and voltage‑gated ion channel dysfunction, oxidative stress and DNA damage (Review) : https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34617575/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8562392/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355106132_Human-made_electromagnetic_fields_Ion_forced-oscillation_and_voltage-gated_ion_channel_dysfunction_oxidative_stress_and_DNA_damage_Review
Mechanism of Ion Forced-Oscillation and Voltage-Gated Ion Channel Dysfunction by Polarized and Coherent Electromagnetic Fields : https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003201052-16/mechanism-ion-forced-oscillation-voltage-gated-ion-channel-dysfunction-polarized-coherent-electromagnetic-fields-dimitris-panagopoulos
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
