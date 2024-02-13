Create New Account
321) A substituição demográfica via tecnologia
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published a day ago

Mark Steele continua na sua missão de vos acordar para a realidade tecnológica electromagnética, fotónica e escalar.


Créditos ao canal TROLLCATCHERGENERAL, Dez.20, 2023.

they-want-you-sterilized-with-cancer-and-then-dead: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c5AOTWAZB1m0/


Estudos revistos por pares:

Human‑made electromagnetic fields: Ion forced‑oscillation and voltage‑gated ion channel dysfunction, oxidative stress and DNA damage (Review) : https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34617575/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8562392/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355106132_Human-made_electromagnetic_fields_Ion_forced-oscillation_and_voltage-gated_ion_channel_dysfunction_oxidative_stress_and_DNA_damage_Review


Mechanism of Ion Forced-Oscillation and Voltage-Gated Ion Channel Dysfunction by Polarized and Coherent Electromagnetic Fields : https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003201052-16/mechanism-ion-forced-oscillation-voltage-gated-ion-channel-dysfunction-polarized-coherent-electromagnetic-fields-dimitris-panagopoulos


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

5g6gelectricpoliticademografiatecnologiamentiraenganofotonicafotogenomica

