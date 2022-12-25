Create New Account
Kenyan Genius Simon Muthike Computerises used Industrial Machinery To State of the Art level
African Voice
Published Yesterday |

Afrikan Traveler speaks to Simon of Protech Automation Kenya about his brilliant methodology of adapting old lathes equipment to state-of-the-art manufacturing machinery. Simon is a self-taught programmer who will blow your mind with how he saw a need and tailored a solution to create manufacturing equipment such as tooling machines, sanitary pads assemblers, precision construction panels, and many more machines. He has the rare skill of computerizing old outdated equipment by retrofitting it with computerized capacity. That is GENIUS.

automationretrofittingkenyacncproteck

