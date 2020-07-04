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What is Crazy Homestead?
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51 views • July 04, 2020
Hey I'm Ryan and I have Dissociative Identity Disorder. I've started a homestead and I'm here to share my day to day struggles building it from scratch. I'd like to hear from you and your struggles and maybe we can learn something together.
Follow me on Parler! @CrazyHomestead
If you're a crypto person and would like to donate here are my addresses:
Bitcoin
3GBMQHdpBJ2AfehtYP1CfD3dQhDPJ2a84V
Ethereum
0x158A1A9b162079c6CeA87655346f848374f7a1bF
Follow me on Parler! @CrazyHomestead
If you're a crypto person and would like to donate here are my addresses:
Bitcoin
3GBMQHdpBJ2AfehtYP1CfD3dQhDPJ2a84V
Ethereum
0x158A1A9b162079c6CeA87655346f848374f7a1bF
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