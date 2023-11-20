Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WITNESS: Media Inspect Netiv HaAsara, Israeli Town on Border of Gaza Attacked by Hamas on 10/7
channel image
High Hopes
2911 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
11 views
Published 20 hours ago

Breitbart


Nov 18, 2023


Journalist Joel Pollak was one of the members of the media who visited Netiv HaAsara, the closest town in Israel to Gaza, to document the destruction as a result of the 10/7 Hamas terrorist attacks.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iNqHlmUFdLk/

Keywords
israelborderterroristattackeddestructiongazabreitbarthamastragedynetiv haasarajoel pollak

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket