WITNESS: Media Inspect Netiv HaAsara, Israeli Town on Border of Gaza Attacked by Hamas on 10/7

Breitbart
Nov 18, 2023
Journalist Joel Pollak was one of the members of the media who visited Netiv HaAsara, the closest town in Israel to Gaza, to document the destruction as a result of the 10/7 Hamas terrorist attacks.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iNqHlmUFdLk/
