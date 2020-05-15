© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump Is Sending In The Military To Inject You
In this video, Luke breaks down Donald Trump's statement on the US military preparing to deliver a vaccine in mass.
Support WeAreChange - http://wearechange.org/donate
Download Brave - https://brave.com/wea800
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: https://teespring.com/stores/wearechange
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange