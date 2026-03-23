Eagle Scout Replacing Tyrannical Virginia Politician

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Matthew J. Tankersley has seen enough tyranny for one lifetime, and is taking political office when un-authentic rulers and tyrants are removed by justice. I swore I would be here and do this for you, America!
See the surprise finale to this video: https://rumble.com/v76n5cy-heli-finale-flyover.html
#GoldenEra #WeThePeople #Interregnum #UNRIG