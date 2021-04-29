Miles Guo: If Wang Jian Does Not Die, the First To Die Is Dong Hong!

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4/26/2021 Wang Qishan’s chief administrator Dong Hong was arrested for bribery, kicked out of the party half a month ago. Miles said in his broadcasting on Nov.20 last year, if Wang Jian does not die, the first to die is Dong Hong!