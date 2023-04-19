Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - The Best Heavy Metal Detox
262 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday |

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator:MMS & HCL 4%: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol -https://bit.ly/3RlSePp
MMS Protocol 1000 - (Miracle Mineral Solution) -https://bit.ly/3TKIe3R


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - The Best Heavy Metal Detox


I wanted to share with you all in this video why MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is one of the most effective things you could possibly use to remove all types of heavy metals throughout your whole body.


Heavy metal toxicity is an issue a lot of people are suffering from and it affects their health in a very negative way holistically & removing them can be very difficult.


But MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) removes them very effectively and efficiently as proven by Andreas Kalcker who is a biophysical researcher and an expert on using MMS and CDS for removing heavy metals from within people's bodies.


I explain fully what MMS protocols you need to follow to eliminate heavy metals in the body, how MMS removes them from the body, and everything else you need to know on this specific subject of removing heavy metals in the body with MMS.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
mmsmms detoxheavy metal detoxmiracle mineral solutionmms jim humblehow to use mmsmms health recovery planmms parasitesmms candidamms pathogensmiracle mineral solution protocolmms protocolsmms healing protocolmms detox protocolmms health recovery guidebookmms heavy metal detoxmms heavy metal detoxificationmms removes toxic heavy metalsmms heavy metal detox protocolhow to remove toxic heavy metalstoxic heavy metal detox remedytoxic heavy metal detox treatment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket