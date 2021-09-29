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ITALY: 14 YEAR OLD GIRL SLIPS IN TO COMA & DIES AFTER RECIEVING 2ND PFIZER DEATH-SHOT
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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111 views • September 29, 2021
They Are Killing Children. Are We Drawing the Fucking Line or Not ? These Death Shots Are Clearly Not "Safe" | These Fuckers Need to Swing From Ropes 100%. No Mercy.
A 14-year-old girl, Majda El Azrak, has died in RUFANNO, ITALY. A Month previously, she received her second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on August 17th. Following the second Injection, she developed a severe headache and swelling to one of her eyes and the next day she was hospitalized - on August 19th. Soon after this, she slipped into a coma.
The young girl, of Moroccan origins, died on September 13th at Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bari. She died after 26 days in the intensive care unit. Her parents, assisted by criminal lawyer Pasquale Scorrano, have filed charges against the doctors who administered the vaccine. “The family has every right to know what happened,” Pasquale said. Prosecutor Donatina Buffelli has ordered an autopsy to acquire all the necessary information to carry out a thorough investigation and establish a confirmed diagnosis.
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/

credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/PG4o560ACM04/
further information source ---- https://thecovidworld.com/majda-el-azrak-14-year-old-who-went-into-a-coma-two-days-after-receiving-her-second-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-has-died/
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