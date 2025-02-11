Yah's Misfits 11-23-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this study, we discuss Genesis 18-21 about Abraham, Sarah, Sodom & Gomorrah, Ishmael and Abimelech, with double references in the Book of Jubilees. In the second part of the study, we discuss the judgments of the nations, the enemies of Israel. Also, we mention how Isaac curses the Philistines, another end time enemy and origins of the Catholic church. Jubilees tells us Isaac was born on the Feast of First Fruits (Covenant Renewal). We learn from Jubilees how the Vatican (part of Gog) will be destroyed on the day of judgment!