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Cancer is a Biotoxin Illness - EBOO & PEMF is the Superior Alt Med Approach for ALL BIOTOXIN Illnesses
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148 views • November 02, 2020
Ozone Blood Purification / Dialysis & Professional State of the Art Pulse Electromagnetic Frequency Treatments at frequencies cancer can not survive in, in combination with clinical detoxification methods and orthomolecular biochemical restoration focused on not only well supported overall systemic biochemical functions that deliver health, but with a razor sharp focus on eliminating inflammation, increasing circulation, hydrating, which delivers nutrients and water to the cell as well as assists in removing toxins (oxidative stress) from the cells, all of which raise transmembrane voltage changes the cellular function from anaerobic back to aerobic glycolysis and reverses the cellular functions that support and spread cancer. View for the video for details about this strategy which are supported by medical researchers at Cambridge University
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