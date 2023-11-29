COVID Plandemic 2.0 - Donald Trump: "WE WILL NOT COMPLY!!!"

(Nov 27, 2023) The globalist psychopaths and left-wing lunatics are currently working overtime to create a new COVID global pandemic/plandemic scare to have more lockdowns, mask mandates, poison death shots, and mail in-voting so they can steal another presidential election. The official message from Donald Trump is: "WE WILL NOT COMPLY!!!".
