Red Pill Nation Hangout #478
0. 12:21 Achievement Unlocked 1000 Subscribers
1. 18:50 Warhammer 40K stock price plummets after release of Female Custodes
2. 30:36 Donald Trump goes to WEF in Davos, Denmark snubbed and boycotts
3. 46:38 Star Fleet Academy! Yet another woke flop for The Star Trek Franchise
4. 1:02:04 Minnesota Section
A) Liam Ramos fiasco exposed not as a kidnapping but his father fled B) People who organized Church event arrested. Don Lemon being investigated
C) Protester Alex Pretti killed during a takedown
D) Independent Reporter Cam Higby infiltrates Protester Signal group exposing more corruption
5. 2:01:34 Ex Olympian and Mexican Drug Lord Ryan Wedding caught via Social Media
6. 2:22:00 Playboy does an absolutely garbage hit piece on The Manosphere
