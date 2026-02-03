Red Pill Nation Hangout #478

0. 12:21 Achievement Unlocked 1000 Subscribers

1. 18:50 Warhammer 40K stock price plummets after release of Female Custodes

2. 30:36 Donald Trump goes to WEF in Davos, Denmark snubbed and boycotts

3. 46:38 Star Fleet Academy! Yet another woke flop for The Star Trek Franchise

4. 1:02:04 Minnesota Section

A) Liam Ramos fiasco exposed not as a kidnapping but his father fled B) People who organized Church event arrested. Don Lemon being investigated

C) Protester Alex Pretti killed during a takedown

D) Independent Reporter Cam Higby infiltrates Protester Signal group exposing more corruption

5. 2:01:34 Ex Olympian and Mexican Drug Lord Ryan Wedding caught via Social Media

6. 2:22:00 Playboy does an absolutely garbage hit piece on The Manosphere





