The Watchers (They Watch Us): What Was, What Is and What’s Soon to Come

They don’t care if you believe the historical documents or not. You can put your energy into Christianity or Atheism, makes no difference. All they care about is keeping you distracted through Entertainment.



Celebrities are compensated based on how many people they can distract. It’s the reason why the Kardashians are paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing. They have no real talent and offer nothing to society. Yet they have millions of followers that spend maybe an hour or more per day watching them. Three generations of worthless idiots vying for your attention.



There is a distraction and vice for everyone in this false reality. If you try to disengage, they find some way to draw you back in. They need you connected to the internet, watching the screen and talking on the phone. Part of this experiment involves knowing you better than you know yourself. Anticipating what you’re going to do or say before you do it. I guess it makes it easier to clone and replace you like Gucci, Kanye and Chappelle.



These creatures seem hell bent on destroying our physical bodies. There’s no need for a physical body in a holographic world; is there? Many wish for immortality, in heaven or on earth but what’s waiting for them is virtual slavery in the Meta Verse.



What have they been distracting us from? I was given a birthday of 3/17/75 which would make me 47 years old. My entire life has been a lie. What could be so important that they would spend 47 years distracting me? 47 years inflicting trauma, anxiety, fear, emotional and financial distress. An experiment; what would be the purpose? Are they trying to keep me asleep long enough for them to get what they want or need from me?



They’ve placed us in this fish tank/bowl or snow globe. Then poison everything that we need for our very survival. Is this our punishment for a crime that we committed in the past, present, or future? Is this place where we carry out our sentences?



Do you feel as though your mind has been wiped clean? Like someone or something is altering or changing your memories? Do you often experience Deja Vu? How many times have random strangers thought they knew you? How many times have we been here and how many roles have we played?



Is this all for someone’s entertainment? Do they enjoy our suffering?



Why do you do what you do? Why did you do what you did?



Let’s try and get into the head of whoever is in control of this world. Why are we being probed, programmed and poisoned?



I did it out of love.

I did it out of hate.

I did it out of revenge.

I did it out of boredom.

I had no choice.

I was blackmailed.

I was tricked.

I did it all for the money.

I did it out of necessity.

You made me do it.

You agreed to this.

It was an experiment.

It was written.

You disobeyed me.

You are being punished.

You are our pets.

You are our food supply.

You are our slaves.

This isn’t the real you, it’s only an avatar.

This is only a dream, wake up.

It’s a game, start playing.

It was a wager or bet.

I’ll make it up to you later.

It’s a test of your faith.



What would you do if you weren’t distracted? Kindergarten to College; two decades being distracted and lied to. So much wasted time. They are stealing and manipulating our time. We are losing our light. They are dimming our spark. Is this all about harvesting our energy through wasting our time? What would you do if you didn’t have to work another day in your life? How would you spend your time? What would you do if religion didn’t exist? How would you utilize your time?



We are identified (given an ID), labeled, tagged and branded sorta like cattle or sheep to be slaughtered. Is the Bible a story about the end of mankind? Is someone on the way to slaughter us? Is earth a cattle colony for mankind? Are those chariots coming to pick up souls, humans to be sacrificed or eaten? Is Revelations, the last book in the Bible about the harvesting of mankind? Savior or Soul Harvester?



Let’s think about this rationally. There is a wedding set to take place at a future date. There is one groom and he has been identified as Jesus. He is engaged or betrothed to a yet undetermined number of people with multiple genders and pronouns. Invitations have already been sent out but there is no actual wedding date because no one knows the time or hour of that day. Not even the groom. It is written there will be a wedding feast. Is there anyway to discern or ascertain what will be on the menu based on biblical scriptures? Who comes to a feast with a sword? Is mankind on the menu? Genesis 6 all over again. We were on the menu then, we’re probably still on the menu now. Nothing new under the sun. There were Giants on the earth before the flood. There were Giants on the earth after the flood.



Was it a Genesis or a Genocide? The first book of the Bible contains multiple instances of Famine, regular cycles of Slavery and Human Sacrifices. How it begins is usually how it ends. What came first, the chicken or the egg?