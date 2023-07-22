Eric Genuis - "Miracle"
11 years ago
Thank you everyone - here is yet another excerpt from last year's "Concert of Hope" in Colorado. This is a beautiful piece featuring flute, violin, graceful cello and stirring strings. It truly is a "Miracle" to be able to share my music with all of you.
Blessings to you all,
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrv10amCqak
