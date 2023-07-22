Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eric Genuis - Miracle
channel image
High Hopes
2651 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
13 views
Published Yesterday

Eric Genuis - "Miracle"


11 years ago


Thank you everyone - here is yet another excerpt from last year's "Concert of Hope" in Colorado. This is a beautiful piece featuring flute, violin, graceful cello and stirring strings. It truly is a "Miracle" to be able to share my music with all of you.


Blessings to you all,

Eric


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrv10amCqak

Keywords
miracleconcertorchestralive musiceric genuis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket