Iranian FM Araghchi says Iran needs an objective guarantee that the US will not use force to resolve differences - clip

Iranian FM Araghchi says Iran needs an objective guarantee that the US will not use force to resolve differences during the talks, stressing that past attempts have failed. He adds that Iran’s nuclear program cannot be bombed and destroyed.

Here's the link: https://rumble.com/v75kxs0-my-preference-is-diplomacy-irans-foreign-minister-abbas-araghchi.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_v

Adding, Other Key Points from the interview:

Iranian FM Araghchi says Iran does not want nuclear weapons and can guarantee that its program will not produce them, calling this the main concern. He adds that Iran believes a better deal can be achieved than Obama’s JCPOA.

Araghchi says discussion of Iran’s ballistic missiles is off the table, stressing that Iran is prepared for a diplomatic solution but equally ready to defend itself.

He adds that Iran is now more prepared militarily than before the 12-day war, both in terms of quantity and quality.

Araghchi says that if the US attacks, Iran would strike US forces, assets, and facilities throughout the region.

He adds that while Iran is prepared to defend itself, he considers himself a man of diplomacy and prefers a diplomatic path.

Iranian FM Araghchi says Iranians have no problem with the American people, but take issue with the US government’s policies, which he describes as arrogant. He adds that Washington has been hostile toward the Islamic Revolution because it lost a key ally 47 years ago.