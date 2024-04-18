Create New Account
Economics: It's Elementary
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

The Cost & Quality Problem

* Your taxes are going up.

* We’re in real trouble.

* We have a “third party payer” problem.

* The best way to buy: you spend your $ on your stuff.

* The worst way to buy: other [gubment] people spend other people’s [taxpayer] $ on other people’s stuff.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 April 2024

https://rumble.com/v4q68ef-new-bombshell-cia-story-surfaces-ep.-2232-04182024.html

Keywords
corruptiontaxationgovernment spendingdan bonginomoney launderingfraudeconomicsscamdebtswampinflationbig governmentpork barrelcostswindlequalityfederal spendingmilton friedmanopmmoney pitkleptocracyboondogglemike waltzsquanderthird party payer

