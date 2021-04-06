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EP 2395-6PM CORRUPT FBI (KGB) ISSUES PUBLIC WARNING THAT IT "MAY" BE ILLEGAL TO USE FAKE COVID VACCINE CARDS
The Pete Santilli Show
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100 views • April 06, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2395 - 6PM 
MONDAY - APRIL 05, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 
 
EP 2395-6PM CORRUPT FBI (KGB) ISSUES PUBLIC WARNING THAT IT "MAY" BE ILLEGAL TO USE FAKE COVID VACCINE CARDS   
The FBI is now in the pandemic business.  They were part of illegal activities in the Russian sham.  They ignored massive corruption in the 2020 election, but now find their purpose pushing vaccination cards to Americans.  A couple of days ago, the FBI in Minneapolis tweeted out the following warning:  TRENDING: FBI Sends Out Warning Advising Against Buying, Making or Misrepresenting a Vaccine Card   Which May Be “Breaking the Law”   The tweet links to an FBI Public Service Announcement ---  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17342 
 
Special Guest:  Joseph H Marcov Jr, is married with two grown children, currently a professional truck driver hauling organic milk in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin,Missouri and Minnesota. He served in the navy as a gunners mate from 1985-1989 and has  been a born again christian since 1996. He was  awakened to the evil of the world at a Young age and really started to understand the true wickedness of the corporate cabal from 9-11.
Special Guest:  Ohio Stands Up! describes itself as a grassroots organization composed of Ohio citizens focused on restoring the rights of Ohio’s 11.69 million residents and educating the public about the realities of COVID-19 data.  The Ohio citizens group has filed a lawsuit in federal court to remove Gov. Mike DeWine's emergency health order, which was signed on March 9 and remains in place today. Our guest Thomas Renz,  is the attorney  representing the group who describes himself as simply a regular guy from Ohio who had some great opportunities in life, but did not like seeing our rights be trampled on by people with no respect for the Constitution, truth, or families.  https://renz-law.com/  https://www.ohiostandsup.org/   https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
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