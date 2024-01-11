Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨 Breaking: Senators demand Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's resignation.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2182 Subscribers
Shop now
49 views
Published 14 hours ago

Redacted News with Clayton Morris: 🚨 Breaking: Senators demand Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's resignation. Pentagon concealed his hospitalization from both the White House & the public. A major breach of trust at the highest levels – what led to this unprecedented cover-up? #LloydAustin


@TheRedactedInc

https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1745240606278918437?s=20



Keywords
defense secretaryredactedlloyd austinclayton morrissenators demand resignation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket