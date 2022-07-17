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Welcome To Proverbs Club.The Perverse And The Gossip.
Proverbs 16:28 (NIV).
28 A perverse person stirs up conflict,
and a gossip separates close friends.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The slander of the Wicked brings strife
even between good friends.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2t8cfckh
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