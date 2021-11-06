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Nothing is off limits to the enemy; propaganda begins at early childhood.
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51 views • November 06, 2021
Nothing is off limits to the enemy; propaganda begins at early childhood.
Besides the fact the cringe level is off the charts, the message is murder.
Do not comply.
- TippyTopPatriot
Subscribe: @TippyTopPatriot
In regards to the Sesame Street propaganda video I posted earlier, I'm not the least bit surprised that the MSM would stoop so low as to put their hands up a puppet's butt to control the narrative.
The deep state has had their hands up the MSM's butt using them as their puppet for years.
It's a tactic they learned from the best.
- TippyTopPatriot
Subscribe: @TippyTopPatriot
Besides the fact the cringe level is off the charts, the message is murder.
Do not comply.
- TippyTopPatriot
Subscribe: @TippyTopPatriot
In regards to the Sesame Street propaganda video I posted earlier, I'm not the least bit surprised that the MSM would stoop so low as to put their hands up a puppet's butt to control the narrative.
The deep state has had their hands up the MSM's butt using them as their puppet for years.
It's a tactic they learned from the best.
- TippyTopPatriot
Subscribe: @TippyTopPatriot
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