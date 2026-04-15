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WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Wednesday 4/15/26 • ROB DEW | JOE BIGGS - ALL J6 CONVICTIONS VACATED • Infowars
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BLOCKADE HOLDS: U.S. FORCES TURN BACK SIX SHIPS IN FIRST DAY OF PRESSURE ON IRAN, AS TRUMP ORDERS MAJOR SURGE OF AMERICAN TROOPS TO THE MIDDLE EAST

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