The Alex Jones Show - 1/7/26
18 views • 4 days ago
FULL SHOW: Governor Walz Calls For Military Uprising Against ICE After Woman Killed Trying To Run Over Federal Agents With Her Car! Rioters Now Attacking State, Local, & Federal Law Enforcement Buildings In Minneapolis–Saint Paul As The Democrat Party's Promised Podesta Plan Goes Into High Gear! PLUS, Trump Goes Godzilla- Seizes Russian Tanker & Prepares To Annex Greenland! Globalist NATO/EU Draw Red Line, Threaten To Expel US From Europe! – 1/7/26
