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1/30/18#SINGERINTHESTORM: Q Says #SONGBIRD McCabe Hunted by FBISS, #STATEOFTHEUNION
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42 views • January 04, 2021
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1/30/18 Former Dep. Dir. of FBI Andrew McCabe was fired today and then immediately threatened by @Comey. _ translates the Intel in Comey tweet plus government contractor reveals Trump gathering NSA intel on 3 cabinet members directly from the Bluffdale, UT NSA installation. P_nce? Till_rson?
I will post a blog later this eve with relevant links.
As of 10 minutes after publishing, I can't access this video on my channel to address comments and it also won't play on my tablet.
I will do my best to remedy this, but my electronics are being attacked.
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Enjoy the State of the Union Address, my friends, may the Great Awakening spread through out the world, as the Deep State is wrangled to the annals of history. BE FREE!
1/30/18 Former Dep. Dir. of FBI Andrew McCabe was fired today and then immediately threatened by @Comey. _ translates the Intel in Comey tweet plus government contractor reveals Trump gathering NSA intel on 3 cabinet members directly from the Bluffdale, UT NSA installation. P_nce? Till_rson?
I will post a blog later this eve with relevant links.
As of 10 minutes after publishing, I can't access this video on my channel to address comments and it also won't play on my tablet.
I will do my best to remedy this, but my electronics are being attacked.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Anywhoser whatsers! Many thanks to all of you for your support, comments, prayers, news tips and donations! If you would like to support this channel, you can donate either dollars or crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Enjoy the State of the Union Address, my friends, may the Great Awakening spread through out the world, as the Deep State is wrangled to the annals of history. BE FREE!
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