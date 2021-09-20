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The UNtopian Agenda.
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728 views • September 20, 2021
Grasp your clay whilst the decarbonising UNtopians carve the Green Swan into the chalk of the empire of everything.
Full Wufluganda Opening footage;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY...
The World in Progress II footage was released today 19.09.2021
UN 'Common Agenda' report;
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-...
Important future dates. COP26 Nov 1st 2021 Samhain.
5th-16th June 2022. 5oth anniversary of Stockholm 72.
28th October 2024. 50th anniversary of WYP 74.
If this content resonates, please share the frequency.
Thanks
Full Wufluganda Opening footage;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY...
The World in Progress II footage was released today 19.09.2021
UN 'Common Agenda' report;
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-...
Important future dates. COP26 Nov 1st 2021 Samhain.
5th-16th June 2022. 5oth anniversary of Stockholm 72.
28th October 2024. 50th anniversary of WYP 74.
If this content resonates, please share the frequency.
Thanks
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