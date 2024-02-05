Create New Account
FDA Changes Informed Consent and Allows the Masses to be Experimented on!
The New American
Published 18 hours ago

Dr. Naomi Wolf explains how the FDA has taken some major moves that will scare you. Also, Glenn Beck Chalkboard Breakdown on who you are REALLY Fighting Against.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Naomi Wolf: "They Changed The Definition Of Informed Consent So That They Will Be In The Clear"

https://rumble.com/v4b0496-naomi-wolf-they-changed-the-definition-of-informed-consent-so-that-they-wil.html


2. BlazeTV - What are we REALLY Fighting Against? - Glenn Beck Chalkboard Breakdown

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLqItWC0kk0&ab_channel=BlazeTV


fdainformed consentexperimentation

