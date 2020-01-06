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Jan 6 2020 Harvey Weinstein Facing Life Prison Rape Trial Begins
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9 views • January 06, 2020
Seen moving slowly with the aid of a walker, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein departed from a New York court Monday as his lawyers and a judge handle the final preparation for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.
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