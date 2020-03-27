Ghost Town NYC – Are New York Times Lies Fueling Pandemic Panic with #FakeNews?

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#NYC #Coronavirus #NYTimes
An inflammatory New York Times story has caught the world's attention. According to "medical simulation" enthusiast Dr. Colleen Smith, MD, Elmhurst Hospital Center is experincing an "apocalyptic" rush of Covid-19 patients while critical supplies incluidng ventalators remain unavailable to assist. The New York Times amits the official statement from the Hospital denies this claim, so who do we believe?
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