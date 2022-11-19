Devin Nunes is on 🔥 about the DOJ’s appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate Trump:

“This already leaked… Think about the Durham investigation. Nothing has ever leaked from that investigation… The creation of this Special Counsel already leaked a week ago!…

This is criminal! Any Republican who is not out there tonight saying that this is enough, should no longer be held in any elected office…”

He’s doing a great job at Truth Social, but we miss Devin in Congress.





Source: https://rumble.com/v1vjfuy-devin-nunes-is-on-about-the-dojs-appointment-of-a-special-counsel-to-invest.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8