Aniracetam as a Nootropic: A Military-Grade Ampakinic Cognitive Enhancer

A leveled-up Racetam which fits into the Ampkine Nootropic class. An anxiolytic for those who like to keep their wits about them - it enhances attention span, memory, and alertness by chemically affecting the AMPA receptor which defines many dimensions of our experience of reality.Ampakines are so effective at increasing our awareness of the world around us that DARPA has investigated them for military applications.

You will feel this smart drug "switch on" in your brain after 10-20 minutes. It is a positive influence on stress, memory, and creativity.





