Torture Trafficking Treason
A Warrior Calls
Published 2 months ago |

Thursday, October 6th, 2022 Live StreamGuests: Dale Richardson, Kaysha Richardson & Robert Cannon

www.dsrkarisconsulting.com


How Dale, a Canadian HVAC systems design engineer, his daughter, Kaysha, a hospital worker and Robert, an accountant blew the whistle on a crime regarding our Public Health Agencies. As they were about to go into court with their evidence they were swarmed, dragged into RCMP cars, and Dale was dropped off at a mental ward and drugged, while Kaysha was put in isolation for 8 days. All three individuals explain what happened and have the court papers to prove their case was filed.


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

Keywords
corruptionmilitaryvaccinationstruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsdale richardson

