Torture Trafficking Treason

Thursday, October 6th, 2022 Live StreamGuests: Dale Richardson, Kaysha Richardson & Robert Cannon

How Dale, a Canadian HVAC systems design engineer, his daughter, Kaysha, a hospital worker and Robert, an accountant blew the whistle on a crime regarding our Public Health Agencies. As they were about to go into court with their evidence they were swarmed, dragged into RCMP cars, and Dale was dropped off at a mental ward and drugged, while Kaysha was put in isolation for 8 days. All three individuals explain what happened and have the court papers to prove their case was filed.





Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf





