Election 2020: Mob Rule Has Arrived

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With the election results still in limbo two days after the vote was held, and widespread charges of vote fraud, America faces a crisis of confidence in the electoral system that is on the verge of unleashing the mob onto the streets. A delegitimized occupant in the presidency is not the worst thing from a libertarian perspective, but the mob gathering steam is a danger to all. How will it all play out?