Episode 14 - Touring a Ugandan Orphanage with Bugembe Ivan
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
5 views • 1 day ago

In 2017 i was contacted by Bugembe Ivan on Facebook regarding helping manage a GoFundMe for his orphanage in Uganda. Why? Because it's not possible for many countries to access such luxuries as instant money transfers. What many of us take for granted is impossible for a vast majority of the world's population. After enough time of convincing that it wasn't a scam i began my relationship with Bugembe and the Grace Child Foundation located in Mityana, Uganda and have been accepting donations and remitting them ever since. Times have gotten more difficult for the entire world and struggling African orphanages are no exception. I made this video to shine a light on the struggles of people in places most of us have never visited. Bugembe gives a tour of their orphanage and gives us an insight into the difficulties they face. Please consider a small donation to provide the very basics as there are no social services and these foundations rely exclusively on the generosity of donations. At the moment they lack running water, electricity and sufficient food sources. Peace. Mike Huhman


Please donate here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-support-struggling-orphanage-in-uganda


Bugembe's Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/bugembe.ivandavid.71

africaorphanageuganda
