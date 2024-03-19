Putin Issues Warning: "Full Scale WW3 Possible If NATO Troops Sent to Ukraine."

Mailbag Show 3.19.2024
FULL SCALE WW3 POSSIBLE IF...
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/vladimir-putin-admits-full-scale-ww3-is-possible-if-one-vital-condition-is-breached/ar-BB1k3xY7
AUSTRALIA GOING FULLY CASHLESS
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-03-15-australia-fully-cashless-society-major-bank-closes.html
WHA...? JUSTICE JACKSON: "FIRST AMENDMENT HAMSTRINGS GOVN'T"
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/justice-ketanji-brown-jackson-raises-eyebrows-with-comment-that-first-amendment-hamstrings-government/ar-BB1k78ho
FREE SPEECH RIGHTS IN JEOPARDY
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/the-supreme-court-hints-it-may-give-away-our-free-speech-rights-in-social-media-censorship-case/ar-BB1k7Fq3
HOW TO PERFORM WATER BAPTISM
https://theappearance.com/articles-3.htm
OBAMA JUDGE: "ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CAN CARRY WEAPONS"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/obama-appointed-judge-rules-illegal-immigrants-can-carry/
OBAMA MYSTERY MEETING WITH BRITISH PM SPARKS THEORIES
https://www.wnd.com/2024/03/watch-obamas-mystery-meeting-british-pm-home-sparks-theories/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.