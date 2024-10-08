⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (8 October 2024)

Yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles at airfield infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions have engaged units of 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 113th Territorial Defence Brig close to Malye Prokhody, Liptsy, Volchansk, and Zolochev (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 50 troops, 3 motor vehicles, and one ammo depot.

▫️Zapad GOFs have taken more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops have inflicted damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 14th, 30th, 44th, 53rd, 66th mechanised brigades, the 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU and the 114th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Osinovo, Grigorovka, Kucherovka, Kopanki, and Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov reg).

Two counter-attacks of AFU 28th and 53rd mechanised brigades' assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU losses more than 425 troops, 7 armoured fighti vehics, including five U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 11 motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 155-mm German-made Panzerhaubitzer 2000 self-propelled artill syst, 3 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 and one 105-mm M119 guns, and UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two field ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs continued to advance to the depths of enemy defences and liberated Zoryanoye Pervoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have inflicted damage on 22nd, 24th, 30th mech'd brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 5th Assault Brig, 144th Infantry Brig of the AFU near Serebryanka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Nikanorovka, Kramatorsk, Seversk, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, and Maksimilyanovka (DPR).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of 28th Mech'd Brig, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 81st Airmobile Brig of the AFU, and the 18th Nat'l Guard Brig have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 855 troops, four motor vehics, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitzer 2000 SP'd artill syst, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and one Plastun signal intelligence station have been eliminated.

▫️Tsentr GOFs have taken more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 23rd, 33rd, 100th, 101st, 110th, 150th mech'd brigs, 5th Tank Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brig of the AFU, 112th, 117th territorial defence brigs, and the 15th Nat'l Guard Brig close to Gornyak, Dzerzhinsk, Dimitrov, Shcherbinovka, Lysovka, Selidovo, Novoselidovka, Tsukurino, and Krasnoye (DPR).



Russian troops have repelled nine counter-attacks of 42nd, 100th, 157th mech'd brigs, 25th Airborne Brig, 5th Assault Brig, and the 49th Assault Battalion of the AFU.



AFU losses more than 495 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehic, five motor vehics, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Vostok GOFs have improved the tactical situation and liberated Zolotaya Niva (DPR).



Russian troops have hit 72nd Mech'd Brig, 58th Mech'd Infantry Brig, and the 117th Motrs'd Infantry Brig, the 128th Territorial Defence Brig near Dobrovolye, Velikaya Novosyolka, Novopol, and Zelyonoye Pole (DPR).



One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig has been repelled.



AFU losses up to 115 troops, one infantry fight vehic, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 7 motor vehics, and one French-made 155-mm Caesar SP'd artill system.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU 141st Infantry Brig, the 128th Mtn Assault Brig, the 37th Marine Brig, and the 124th Territorial Defence Brig close to Stepnoye, Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye reg), Vesyoloye, and Antonovka (Kherson reg).

AFU losses up to 55 troops, two motor vehics, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the RU GOFs have eliminate one container vehic with ammo, a depot and a workshop for the production of UAVs as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 142 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 49 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,062 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,555 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,793 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,052 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.