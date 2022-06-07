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EP 2982-6PM Massive Migrant Caravan Heading For U.S. Border Potentially Largest Ever
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21 views • June 07, 2022
Massive Migrant Caravan Heading For U.S. Border: ‘Potentially Largest Ever’ | EP 2982-6PM 
 
Another massive migrant caravan described as “potentially the largest” ever is currently en route to the U.S. border, with some participants pointing to President Joe Biden’s statements among their reasons for coming. One Haitian traveling with the caravan told Fox News he wants Biden to keep his promise to allow them to stay once they arrive. “He promised the Haitian community he will help them,” the migrant said on Friday. “He will recall Title 42. He will help us have real asylum.” The outlet continued: The migrant is taking part in a caravan that could become the largest ever to reach the U.S. southern border, with the current number of close to 10,000 migrants, is expected to swell to about 15,000 before it reaches the border. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21333 
 
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