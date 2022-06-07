EP 2982-6PM Massive Migrant Caravan Heading For U.S. Border Potentially Largest Ever

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Another massive migrant caravan described as “potentially the largest” ever is currently en route to the U.S. border, with some participants pointing to President Joe Biden’s statements among their reasons for coming. One Haitian traveling with the caravan told Fox News he wants Biden to keep his promise to allow them to stay once they arrive. “He promised the Haitian community he will help them,” the migrant said on Friday. “He will recall Title 42. He will help us have real asylum.” The outlet continued: The migrant is taking part in a caravan that could become the largest ever to reach the U.S. southern border, with the current number of close to 10,000 migrants, is expected to swell to about 15,000 before it reaches the border. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21333
SPECIAL GUEST: Bobby Piton US Senate Candidate from Illinois https://www.bobbypiton.com/
SPECIAL GUEST: Josh Yoder,major airline pilot co-founder of US Freedom Flyers https://www.usfreedomflyers.org/
🔴JOIN OUR LOCALS (PAY ANNUAL - 3 MONTHS FREE IN 2022!) http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🔴FOLLOW PETE @TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli FOLLOW #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
🔴FOLLOW US ON GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🔴SUBSCRIBE TO OUR RUMBLE CHANNEL https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
🔴 LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
🚨PROTECT YOUR CELL PHONE PRIVACY! VISIT https://VOLTAWIRELESS.COM Promo Code: PETE *** First Month of Volta Digital Nomad For $9.99
🚨🚨🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
🔴 VISIT PETE’S WEBSITE FOR HOT TRUTH BOMB ARTICLES: http://PeterSantilli.com
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: Massive Migrant Caravan Heading For U.S. Border: ‘Potentially Largest Ever’ | EP 2982-6PM https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21333
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨Follow Pete @TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli Follow #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
🚨Follow Pete on GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨DOWNLOAD THE APP! : http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING http://MYPILLOW.COM/pete Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨EXCLUSIVE ACCESS to great savings up to 90% off: https://PromoCodePete.com
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews