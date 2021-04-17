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Owen Shroyer Reveals Democrats In McAllen Texas Love Trump, Want Secure Borders
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10 views • April 17, 2021
TOM AND OWEN DISCUSS HOW EVEN POLITICIANS AT LOCAL LEVEL DO NOT KNOW ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON WITH IMMIGRATION BECAUSE NO MEDIA IS TALKING ABOUT IT
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